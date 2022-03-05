Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE EFX traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $227.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.15 and its 200 day moving average is $262.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

