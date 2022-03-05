Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

