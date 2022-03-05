Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CG. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

CG opened at C$12.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

