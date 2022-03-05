Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.23) per share for the year.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arvinas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Arvinas by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

