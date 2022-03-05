Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lilium GmbH’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lilium in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31. Lilium has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth $2,111,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

