Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,982. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.