EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $4.91 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $2,119.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00274385 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,472,162,634 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.