Eurocell’s (ECEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 225 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

