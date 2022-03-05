Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Down 37.2% in February

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 7,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

