Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.13.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
