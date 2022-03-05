Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

