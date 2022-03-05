Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

EVBG opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Everbridge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.