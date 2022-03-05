Evercore ISI Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $2,900.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,500.00.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,740.58.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,985.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,963.71 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,421.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,371.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

