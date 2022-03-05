Everest (ID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113,707.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Everest has a market cap of $21.96 million and approximately $113,707.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.77 or 0.06699113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,171.55 or 0.99976435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

