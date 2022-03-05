Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Update

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,040. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 416.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 168.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. 1,210,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,938. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

