Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ES traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

