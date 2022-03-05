Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 346,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,220. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 million, a P/E ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 36,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.