Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Evolus stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
About Evolus (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
