Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $529.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.