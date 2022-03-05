Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.13 ($37.23).

EVK opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

