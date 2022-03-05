EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

