Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Update

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 926,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 239,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

EXTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

