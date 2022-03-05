Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 111,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. 42,784,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

