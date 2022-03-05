Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $80.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,686,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.