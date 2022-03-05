Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $945.19

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $945.19 and traded as high as $949.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $948.00, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $935.18.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

