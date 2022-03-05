Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

GSM stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

