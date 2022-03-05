Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Down 2%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 4,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.