Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Down 2%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 4,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

