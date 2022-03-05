Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Fiore Cannabis stock opened at 0.05 on Friday. Fiore Cannabis has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.06.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.