Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Fiore Cannabis stock opened at 0.05 on Friday. Fiore Cannabis has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.06.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
