First American Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

