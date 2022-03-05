First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares during the quarter. First Busey comprises approximately 4.6% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BUSE stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

