First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

First Capital stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other First Capital news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

