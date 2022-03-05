First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

