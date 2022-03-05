First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 1,277 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises 3.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. 63,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,468. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.
