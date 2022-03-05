First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

