First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.49 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

