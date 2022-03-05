First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,968.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,833.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.