First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.88 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 437.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,883 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 111,891 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 130,088 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

