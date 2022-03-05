First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 325.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

