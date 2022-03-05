First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 10,324 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

