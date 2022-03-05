First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,305 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. CX Institutional grew its position in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE APH opened at $76.23 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

