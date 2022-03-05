First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.53.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.