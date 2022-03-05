First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.53.
Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
