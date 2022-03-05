First National Financial (TSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First National Financial traded as low as C$39.17 and last traded at C$39.37, with a volume of 169344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.60.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

