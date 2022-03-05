First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at UBS Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $116.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

