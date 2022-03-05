First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $39.46 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.836 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

