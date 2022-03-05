First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $39.46 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.836 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
