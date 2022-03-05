First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,693 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $60.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

