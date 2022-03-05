First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $57.67 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,626,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,485,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,394,000 after acquiring an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period.

