First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $57.67 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.