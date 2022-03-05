First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $24,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.07. 2,499,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,267. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

