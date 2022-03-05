Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $234.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.66. 1,280,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.22. Five Below has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.