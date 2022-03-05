Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 302.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,507,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,804.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $149.66 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

