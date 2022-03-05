Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,272,100 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 1,396,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,721.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.90 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

