Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($258.96) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.51) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,000 ($107.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £108.95 and its 200-day moving average is £123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,982 ($107.10) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($264.07). The firm has a market cap of £14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

