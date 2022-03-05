Flux (FLUX) Market Cap Tops $313.91 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $313.91 million and $20.61 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00299700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00075685 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00087885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 228,078,155 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

